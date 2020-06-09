Global  

43,000 people attend New Zealand's first rugby match after country declared COIVD-19 free
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published
43,000 people attend New Zealand's first rugby match after country declared COIVD-19 free

43,000 people attend New Zealand's first rugby match after country declared COIVD-19 free

Rugby fans in New Zealand went in their swathes to attend the first match since the country has been declared COVID-19 free.

Footage from June 14 shows a sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland where 43,000 rugby fans attended a game between the Auckland-based Blues and the Wellington-based Hurricanes.

The Blues were victorious with a 30-20 win at what was reported to be the biggest Super Rugby crowd in 15 years.

The filmer, Theo Sidoruk, explained: "This video was shot at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

"It is of a rugby game between two SuperRugby teams, the Blues and the Hurricanes.

"Since New Zealand is now COVID free, [it's] is one of the only countries in the world able to do this safely." The country was declared free of COVID-19 on June 8 when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

