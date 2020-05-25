Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years

AWM RT @yaffaesque: Paul Whelan was just sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. Has been in jail since his arrest in Moscow in December… 7 seconds ago
Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdictA Russian court finds former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail.
Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul WhelanShocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.
Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian PrisonRussian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain..