Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years
Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

American Paul Whelan, Held In Russia On Spy Charges, Is Sentenced To 16 Years

Whelan was arrested in 2018 at a hotel in Moscow. Russian officials say he was in possession of...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC NewsFOXNews.com


Russia sentences ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in jail for espionage

A Russian court found ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche WelleBBC NewsJerusalem PostCBC.caFOXNews.comAl Jazeera


U.S. envoy says Russia's conviction of ex-U.S. marine threatens ties: Ifax

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Monday that Russia's sentencing of former U.S. marine...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

AnneAnnapolis

AWM RT @yaffaesque: Paul Whelan was just sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. Has been in jail since his arrest in Moscow in December… 7 seconds ago

war_watch

War Watch RT @QuickTake: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan has been convicted on charges of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in prison, acc… 11 seconds ago

alcebaid

Peter Johnson RT @nytimes: A court in Moscow sentenced Paul Whelan, an American former Marine, to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges… 17 seconds ago

HKrassenstein

Mrs. Krassenstein BREAKING: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan has been convicted of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in pri… https://t.co/jNf5JGdcNu 24 seconds ago

piceaglauca

True Blue U.S.-Canadian citizen Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges https://t.co/Bg1soEFN4C. The fa… https://t.co/28JfddZL67 27 seconds ago

2050CyberSurfer

CyberSurfer2050 #American #PaulWhelan Sentenced to 16 Years in #Russia on #Spying Charges https://t.co/JiH0u7eLGl https://t.co/cPQIa3Zdfk 28 seconds ago

suenfla

Squsie RT @JCrongeyer: BREAKING: An American, Paul Whelan, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Russian court on spying charges And we a… 30 seconds ago

SlymInShades

Slym In Shades RT @BBCBreaking: Ex-US marine Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years hard labour on spying charges in Russia https://t.co/3GY2dicntC 31 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict [Video]

Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict

A Russian court finds former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:39Published
Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan [Video]

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published
Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison [Video]

Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published