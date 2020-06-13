Sia has admitted she's a 'buffoon', after confusing rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on social media.

Sia apologises for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B mix-up

Sia is taking some heat.

Sia is apologizing to rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B after she mixed up the two stars on Twitter and...

Rappers are yet to respond on social media