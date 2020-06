Health & fitness sanitizing and preparing to reopen

“We really cant wait to get people working out and going again,” Dr. Derek Alessi, owner of Dr. Derek Health and Fitness on Transit Road in East Amherst.

NATSSOT"WE REALLY CANTWAIT TO GET PEOPLEWORKING OUT ANDGOING AGAIN...."DR. DEREK ALESSIOWNS DR. DEREK'SHEALTH AND FITNESSON TRANSIT ROAD INEAST AMHERST.HE HAS SPENTAROUND SIX-THOUSAND DOLLARSGETTING HIS FACILITYCLEANED FORCLIENTS TO COMEBACK.SOTWE HAVE SANITIZEDAND CLEANEDEVERYTHING TO THEBONES."BUT THINGS WILL BEDIFFERENT.GUESTS WILL GETTHEIR TEMPERATURECHECKED, AND INORDER TO WORK OUT,YOU WILL HAVE TOWEAR A MASK ANDGLOVES.SOT DR. DEREK"YOUR ABILITY TO TAKEIN OXYGEN IS SLOWERSO WE HAVE TO WAIT ALITTLE BIT LONGER INTHE SETS."SOT"HOW DOES IT FEEL TOHAVE A MASKON..DIFFERENTTAKES SOME GETTINGUSED TO AND HAVE TOCONTROL YOURBREATHING MORE."THERE WILL BECONSTANT WIPINGDOWN EQUIPMENTBETWEEN USES ANDUSING UV WANDS TOHELP SANITIZEWEIGHTS.DURING THIS OFFTIME, DR. DEREK SAYSHE'S BEEN WORKINGWITH HIS CLIENTSTHROUGH VIDEO ANDPHONE CALLBUT HE SAYS MANYARE EAGER TORETURN TO THEIRREGULAR WORKOUTS.SOT"EATING HEALTHY,BEING CONSISTENT,MEASURING RESULTSALL OF THOSE THINGSTOGETHER YOURLONGEVITY ANDHAPPINESS IN LIFE."TECHNICALLY DR.DEREK'S HEALTH ANDFITNESS FALLS UNDERPERSONAL SERVICESHE WILL BE OPENINGHIS DOORS ONWEDNESDAYMORNING.

NEW YORKSTATE HAS NOTANNOUNCED WHENGYMS AND FITNESSCENTERS CANREOPEN.