Rappler CEO Maria Ressa: ‘We are going to fight back’
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:10s - Published
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa: ‘We are going to fight back’

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa: ‘We are going to fight back’

Maria Ressa denies ‘cyber-libel’ charges over an article published on her Rappler news website.

