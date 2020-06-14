New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave
Just as EU countries reopen their borders, Beijing scrambles to contain a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases seemingly linked to a wholesale food market.View on euronews
Indian Man Goes From Taxi Driver to Transporting Patients and Corpses During PandemicA New Delhi man went from a taxi driver to driving an ambulance turned hearse during the coronavirus outbreak. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Beijing reports fresh coronavirus cluster centered on wholesale food marketChina has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday.
China Braces for Second Wave of COVID-19 OutbreakBEIJING — China has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission.
Reuters reports that the..