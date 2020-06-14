New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:54s - Published 1 hour ago New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave Just as EU countries reopen their borders, Beijing scrambles to contain a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases seemingly linked to a wholesale food market.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this BanglaViral New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave https://t.co/2DnrMMBrvG 34 minutes ago One News Page New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave: https://t.co/GeqjqiwftB #Beijing 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave https://t.co/rmBUseA3d1 https://t.co/1iD1y5g81o 1 hour ago DuttRisky Have you ever seen any message from him for India. Just because his film earned well in China he sold himself to Ch… https://t.co/YHq1raT7VE 3 days ago