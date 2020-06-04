Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess of Sussex sends support to Grenfell group
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Duchess of Sussex sends support to Grenfell group

Duchess of Sussex sends support to Grenfell group

The Duchess of Sussex told the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen she is "so proud" of them in an audio message.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Speaks out on George Floyd's Death [Video]

Meghan Markle Speaks out on George Floyd's Death

Meghan Markle Speaks out on George Floyd's Death The Duchess of Sussex spoke to the graduating class of her former Los Angeles high school during a virtual commencement ceremony on Wednesday. Markle..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Duchess of Sussex breaks silence on George Floyd's de*th in speech to high school graduates [Video]

Duchess of Sussex breaks silence on George Floyd's de*th in speech to high school graduates

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke out about the d*ath of George Floyd in a speech to high school students on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:55Published
Meghan Markle Delivers Commencement Speech To LA Alma Mater On George Floyd: ‘Absolutely Devastating’ [Video]

Meghan Markle Delivers Commencement Speech To LA Alma Mater On George Floyd: ‘Absolutely Devastating’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a Los Angeles-native, posted Thursday a graduation speech to her former alma mater addressing the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:10Published