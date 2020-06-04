Duchess of Sussex sends support to Grenfell group
The Duchess of Sussex told the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen she is "so proud" of them in an audio message.
Meghan Markle Delivers Commencement Speech To LA Alma Mater On George Floyd: ‘Absolutely Devastating’Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a Los Angeles-native, posted Thursday a graduation speech to her former alma mater addressing the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.