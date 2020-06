Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains taken to crematorium

The mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to crematorium in Mumbai on June 15.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

According to the police, no suicide note has been recovered from his house.

The autopsy of the body was done at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai today.