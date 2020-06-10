Amit Shah assured COVID-19 testing for all in capital: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on June 15 said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as assured that everyone in the national capital will have a right to get tested for COVID-19.

"Everyone should have right to testing.

Treatment is possible only through testing and tracing policy followed by all countries, HM has accepted that.

He has assured that under a new testing policy everyone will have right to testing," Chaudhary said after attending an all-party meeting chaired by Shah to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi which has 41182 confirmed cases as of June 15.