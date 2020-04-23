As the coronavirus restrictions ease, countries across Europe have started reopening their borders.



Tweets about this GinandJetfuel Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Countries across Europe continue to open up their borders to foreign travellers - https://t.co/VUSHj3ysWl 34 minutes ago #Rapture savage # Borders reopen across Europe as coronavirus restrictions ease https://t.co/GOFcnWB6rX 35 minutes ago Helen Ross RT @FranchiSeedsUK: Borders reopen across Europe. And ours are just going into lockdown. Horse, stable, bolted. https://t.co/xkEVNylUF1 1 hour ago Franchi Seeds-Paolo #FBPE Borders reopen across Europe. And ours are just going into lockdown. Horse, stable, bolted. https://t.co/xkEVNylUF1 1 hour ago NewsEverything Borders reopen across Europe https://t.co/E2or7L4iD4 2 hours ago Barbara Ferriolo RT @nycjim: #CORONAVIRUS update 6/15/2020: *Non-essential shops in England open for 1st time since March. *Borders open across Europe after… 2 hours ago NoNewNews The move will allow cross-border commuters to resume working and holidaymakers to travel abroad. https://t.co/szxtVlUbzJ 2 hours ago