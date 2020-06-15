Trending: Beyonce On Breonna Taylor

Global  

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s
Beyonce Knowles- Carter is calling for charges in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Beyonce demands Breonna Taylor's police killers be charged as protests continue for third weekend

Singer's intervention puts added pressure on Louisville police, whose officers still have not been...
Beyonce Demands Charges for Officers Responsible in Breonna Taylor's Death

In a powerful open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General, the 'Formation' singer pleads with Daniel...
Beyonce has called for action over the death of Breonna Taylor in a letter she sent to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beyonce has penned a powerful open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General urging him to charge the police officers responsible for the death of emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor on the 20th of..

