Decatur Coronavirus Test

This week, the city of decatur is providing free coronavirus testing after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in morgan county.

The city of decatur is partnering with kroger to offer free testing at a drive-thru clinic, but there are some things you'll need to do before you go to get tested.

An appointment and id are required.

People who don't have symptoms can get tested at the clinic.

Testing starts tomorrow and will go through thursday from 8:30 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon.

It'll all happen at epic church on 14th street in decatur.

Today, we are expecting an update from morgan county and decatur officials on the growing number of cases in the area.

That update will be at 1:30.

