Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:38s - Published 32 minutes ago Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage Paul Whelan, a former US marine arrested in Russia on alleged spying charges, faces up to 20 years in prison.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Russia sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage: A Russian court found ex-U.S. ma… https://t.co/bqsr2bX9qt 1 minute ago Dynastynaijainfo Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges https://t.co/LT6mHoWRd7 https://t.co/yb5SLUJbZQ 1 minute ago Adrian Hawkins-Haas RT @globeandmail: Russian court finds former U.S. marine guilty of spying, sentences him to 16 years in prison https://t.co/mVK4zC84Tb http… 4 minutes ago One News Page Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage: https://t.co/dKVyCbrXJe #PaulWhelan 6 minutes ago News Headlines Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges READ MORE https://t.co/TsT5DiM6CM 7 minutes ago Consiglieri Al Neri II 🇰🇪 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Russian court finds former US Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage and sentences him to sixteen years impris… 9 minutes ago waploadedapp Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges https://t.co/H4IjOODH1a https://t.co/W4pHChtdqJ 10 minutes ago FRANCISCO RODRÍGUEZ GARCÍA The could war returns #American Paul Whelan: Russian Court sentences him to 16 years in prison… https://t.co/W6TzsWMAbm 11 minutes ago