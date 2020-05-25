Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage

Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage

Paul Whelan, a former US marine arrested in Russia on alleged spying charges, faces up to 20 years in prison.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Paul Whelan: Russian court sentences ex-US Marine to 16 years in jail

Former US marine Paul Whelan has been in a Russian jail since 2018, accused of espionage. Washington...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReuters


Russia to deliver verdict in spy trial of ex-US Marine

Russia to deliver verdict in spy trial of ex-US Marine MOSCOW -- A Russian court on Monday will deliver a verdict in the trial of former U.S. Marine Paul...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Russia jails ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan for 16 years over espionage

A Russian court found former U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNews




Tweets about this

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Russia sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage: A Russian court found ex-U.S. ma… https://t.co/bqsr2bX9qt 1 minute ago

Dynastynaijainf

Dynastynaijainfo Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges https://t.co/LT6mHoWRd7 https://t.co/yb5SLUJbZQ 1 minute ago

HawkAndHare

Adrian Hawkins-Haas RT @globeandmail: Russian court finds former U.S. marine guilty of spying, sentences him to 16 years in prison https://t.co/mVK4zC84Tb http… 4 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Russian court sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage: https://t.co/dKVyCbrXJe #PaulWhelan 6 minutes ago

newsheadlinesng

News Headlines Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges READ MORE https://t.co/TsT5DiM6CM 7 minutes ago

CONSIGLIERIAl

Consiglieri Al Neri II 🇰🇪 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Russian court finds former US Marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage and sentences him to sixteen years impris… 9 minutes ago

waploadedapp

waploadedapp Russian court sentences former US marine to 16 years hard labour on disputed spy charges https://t.co/H4IjOODH1a https://t.co/W4pHChtdqJ 10 minutes ago

PachoRodriG

FRANCISCO RODRÍGUEZ GARCÍA The could war returns #American Paul Whelan: Russian Court sentences him to 16 years in prison… https://t.co/W6TzsWMAbm 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict [Video]

Whelan denounces 'sham' trial after guilty verdict

A Russian court finds former US marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the US and sentenced him to 16 years in jail.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:39Published
Former Coast Guard Lt. Accused Of Terror Plot Seek To Withdraw Guilty Plea [Video]

Former Coast Guard Lt. Accused Of Terror Plot Seek To Withdraw Guilty Plea

A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer asked a federal appeals court on Monday to let him withdraw his guilty plea or..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan [Video]

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published