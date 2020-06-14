Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that there are no plans for another lockdown in Delhi, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.

Kejriwal put out the clarification shortly after an all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned.

Delhi has more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases and is the third worst hit in the country.

There have been over 1,300 deaths in the city.

