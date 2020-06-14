Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that there are no plans for another lockdown in Delhi, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital.

Kejriwal put out the clarification shortly after an all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned.

Delhi has more than 41,000 COVID-19 cases and is the third worst hit in the country.

There have been over 1,300 deaths in the city.

A bench of Delhi HC issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on the petition by an NGO by June 29.

The bench also gave the Delhi government time till June 29 to file an updated status report in the plea initiated by the court on its own after coming across news reports about the lack of facilities to cremate those who have died of COVID-19 and that such bodies were piling up in the mortuaries.

Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh and 11 others on Monday in a case of circulation of an alleged "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on the liquor policy of the previous Kamal Nath government.

Singh said he had no objection to the FIR against him, but the police should also investigate the source of the video and who "edited" it and more news #SushantSinghRajput #Covid19India #Coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

manikkinra

Manik Kinra RT @EconomicTimes: @ArvindKejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the… 22 minutes ago

parthaekka

Partha Dasgupta Delhi Chief Minister on Monday, 15 June, refuted speculations of another lockdown being planned for Delhi, amid a s… https://t.co/TuaW24TWSG 32 minutes ago

indianrao

Vasudeva Rao Pendyala Delhi to test more at lower cost in coming week; no lockdown plans, says Kejriwal | Cities News,The Indian Express https://t.co/YSQV7yeANu 1 hour ago

Satyarthi17

Satyarthi RT @ABPNews: #Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Clears Air Over #Lockdown Extension, Says 'No Such Plans' Details: https://t.co/5gOfkSByhb https://… 1 hour ago

BeighYasirSam2

Beigh Yasir Sam RT @TheAnisQureshi: There are "no plans" for another lockdown in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today, rejecting speculation… 2 hours ago

ABPNews

ABP News #Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Clears Air Over #Lockdown Extension, Says 'No Such Plans' Details:… https://t.co/0JqCb3OTXP 2 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times @ArvindKejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even a… https://t.co/AdBVkuPTzw 2 hours ago

drismail1426

mohammad ismail HIS MASK IS DOWN.......... Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal Says "No Lockdown Plans" In Delhi Amid Speculation - NDTV https://t.co/BrxjH5tvjZ 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah assured COVID-19 testing for all in capital: Delhi Congress chief [Video]

Amit Shah assured COVID-19 testing for all in capital: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on June 15 said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as assured that everyone in the national capital will have a right to get tested for COVID-19. "Everyone should have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi [Video]

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on COVID situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 chaired an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting on his party's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published
COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected [Video]

COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected

The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. 149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today. While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published