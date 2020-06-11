Global  

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19th.

Trump campaign pushes ahead with Tulsa rally despite warnings from top health officials

The Trump campaign is moving ahead with an indoor rally planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend...
CBS News - Published

Trump Supporters Must Agree Not to Hold Him Liable if They Get Coronavirus at His Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump is holding a rally next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma and anyone who registers for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesFOXNews.com


Trump Campaign Mandates Acceptance of Coronavirus Liability Waiver to Attend Its Upcoming Tulsa Rally

Trump Campaign Mandates Acceptance of Coronavirus Liability Waiver to Attend Its Upcoming Tulsa Rally Trump campaign mandates attendees accept pandemic liability waiver to register for its upcoming Tulsa...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this

amj202012

Andrew Jester Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus Staggering, who is then? https://t.co/ngCzGWLg95 16 minutes ago

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 Trump rally: The campaign says it can't be held liable if Tulsa attendees contract coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/gg71hg0iyj 4 hours ago

GamingRTweeters

Gaming RTs RT @bitcoinconnect: Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==> https://t.co/n8oWl… 5 hours ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==>… https://t.co/dsmtM3PKFm 5 hours ago

WSS_Memorial

WSS Memorial Gardens RT @Emc2_Ted: @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could just be t… 9 hours ago

Emc2_Ted

Ted Haulley @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could… https://t.co/JUi5S10qk6 9 hours ago

trumplog

TrumpLog Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus. https://t.co/fr9QE9OVH1 17 hours ago

carla00009097

carla ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@FoxNews⁩ In addition to signing waiver, they should also have to sign something that states t… https://t.co/Sz1cj7fNll 21 hours ago


Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up [Video]

Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up

Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program. Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Delays Tulsa Rally Planned For Juneteenth [Video]

Trump Delays Tulsa Rally Planned For Juneteenth

Trump Delays Tulsa Rally Planned For Juneteenth

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20 [Video]

President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20

President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20 after controversy

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:31Published