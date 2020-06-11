Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19
An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19th.
Andrew Jester Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus
Staggering, who is then?
https://t.co/ngCzGWLg95 16 minutes ago
Paul Campbell Haider🌹 Trump rally: The campaign says it can't be held liable if Tulsa attendees contract coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/gg71hg0iyj 4 hours ago
Gaming RTs RT @bitcoinconnect: Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==> https://t.co/n8oWl… 5 hours ago
All Express News Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==>… https://t.co/dsmtM3PKFm 5 hours ago
WSS Memorial Gardens RT @Emc2_Ted: @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could just be t… 9 hours ago
Ted Haulley @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could… https://t.co/JUi5S10qk6 9 hours ago
TrumpLog Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus. https://t.co/fr9QE9OVH1 17 hours ago
carla @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews
In addition to signing waiver, they should also have to sign something that states t… https://t.co/Sz1cj7fNll 21 hours ago
Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask UpSenior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program.
Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald..
Trump Delays Tulsa Rally Planned For JuneteenthTrump Delays Tulsa Rally Planned For Juneteenth
President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20President Donald Trump reschedules Tulsa rally from Juneteenth to June 20 after controversy