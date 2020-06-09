Global  

President Trump Working On Executive Order Concerning Policing
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:06s - Published
President Trump Working On Executive Order Concerning Policing

Nikole Killion reports top Senate Republicans plan to unveil their reform package this week.

Trump’s battle with social media? It matters to other businesses, too

President Trump's executive order against social media companies doesn't have any immediate impact,...
bizjournals - Published

Israel approves ‘Trump Heights’ settlement

Israel approves ‘Trump Heights’ settlement Israel began preparations for a new settlement in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald...
WorldNews - Published

Trump Executive Order To Focus On Tracking Misconduct, Nonviolent Interactions

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man killed by police last month, Trump is...
NPR - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India




DailyWorld24

daily-news-world24 President Donald Trump said Monday that he would sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday, :We have most… https://t.co/QUbFMdkFeh 45 minutes ago

mrepublican1

The Young Centrist Great job President Trump and Republican senator Tim Scott for working hard to pass an outstanding police reform pa… https://t.co/ae5Ypmkona 5 hours ago

JimmieJosephcr1

Jimmie Joseph crank @soloyochapin @AngelaBelcamino @realDonaldTrump @POTUS More PROPAGANDA!!! President Trump as we speak have been set… https://t.co/TfJBq3D3Jx 6 hours ago

Marvel64488899

Marvel @emporeeo @RyanAFournier No, but as a matter a fact. As soon as he became president he signed executive order 2 fre… https://t.co/sVLkF94oso 8 hours ago

terran_defense

Bob Wilson 🌎🌍🌏 @RadioFreeTom Liberals and Conservatives working together are unstoppable. Trump will be defeated, there will be a… https://t.co/ZzTW7E1k2J 21 hours ago

TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News President Donald Trump says he is examining an executive order on policing. https://t.co/GokEunoWwe 1 day ago

JeffieNY

Jeffy President Trump "We're working to finalize an Executive Order that will encourage police departments nationwide to… https://t.co/lhXjhr6Zle 2 days ago

PeasantJustice

JustAPeasant🇺🇸 @NPR You #LIE President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQco… https://t.co/5pEqN5Wzwq 2 days ago


President Trump Talks Police Use Of Force In Dallas: 'We Want Safety, We Want Compassion' [Video]

President Trump Talks Police Use Of Force In Dallas: 'We Want Safety, We Want Compassion'

President Donald Trump said Thursday in Dallas he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:48Published
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threatened by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court' [Video]

Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published