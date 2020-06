Rides can use various ... thought showers on the timing on those, ... i think you just send this morning police are investigating ... a shot overnight ... 1300 block ... 1300 block lawrence ave.

Police they call of shots fired in tha area just after 1130 status and property damage in the area ... shortly after birth with a gunshot wound arrived at ... the ... lee family been talking with them in the try and figure out what happened to their time and not been