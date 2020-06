No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

A total of 2,448 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on Sunday’s figure.

The death total previously remained the same on June 7 and June 8.

But the First Minister stressed that deaths are lower at weekends.