Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

Trump Campaign Says It Can't Be Held Liable If Rally Attendees Get COVID-19

An upcoming indoor event will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19th.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump Supporters Must Agree Not to Hold Him Liable if They Get Coronavirus at His Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump is holding a rally next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma and anyone who registers for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchFOXNews.com


Trump Campaign Mandates Acceptance of Coronavirus Liability Waiver to Attend Its Upcoming Tulsa Rally

Trump Campaign Mandates Acceptance of Coronavirus Liability Waiver to Attend Its Upcoming Tulsa Rally Trump campaign mandates attendees accept pandemic liability waiver to register for its upcoming Tulsa...
Mediaite - Published

Tickets for Trump campaign rally include liability disclaimer about possible exposure to coronavirus

Tickets for Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa include a liability waiver to prevent lawsuits if...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent




Tweets about this

JohnSha92098411

John Shannon This shows how much #BunkerBoyTrump cares about his base! HE DOES NOT care! campaign says it can't be held liable i… https://t.co/JVCK5xvvcL 2 hours ago

amj202012

Andrew Jester Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus Staggering, who is then? https://t.co/ngCzGWLg95 2 hours ago

Paulhaider74

Paul Campbell Haider🌹 Trump rally: The campaign says it can't be held liable if Tulsa attendees contract coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/gg71hg0iyj 6 hours ago

GamingRTweeters

Gaming RTs RT @bitcoinconnect: Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==> https://t.co/n8oWl… 7 hours ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus INSTOCK HERE ==>… https://t.co/dsmtM3PKFm 7 hours ago

WSS_Memorial

WSS Memorial Gardens RT @Emc2_Ted: @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could just be t… 11 hours ago

Emc2_Ted

Ted Haulley @WSS_Memorial @BKNY1999 @BBuzzzzz @donwinslow We don’t and now the link says it is being “held for review.” Could… https://t.co/JUi5S10qk6 11 hours ago

trumplog

TrumpLog Trump campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract coronavirus. https://t.co/fr9QE9OVH1 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump campaign asks for virus waiver ahead of campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump campaign asks for virus waiver ahead of campaign rally

US President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, prompting organisers to demand attendees sign a waiver against liability for any viruses that may be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Trump Campaign Makes Tulsa Rally Attendees Sign COVID-19 Waiver [Video]

Trump Campaign Makes Tulsa Rally Attendees Sign COVID-19 Waiver

The Trump campaign is requiring the president’s supporters to sign a coronavirus waiver before attending his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:26Published