North Korea Warns South Korea Of Possible Retaliatory Actions

The sister of Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea.

According to Reuters, Kim Yo Jong has said that the retaliatory measures could involve the military.

The tension between the two countries is focused on defectors from the North.

The defectors have reportedly been sending anti-north propaganda and rice to people in North Korea.

The defectors use balloons to sail the items overhead or place the items in bottles in the sea.

South Korea's Defense Ministry has said they are ready to respond to “all situations,” and are closely monitoring the North Korean military.