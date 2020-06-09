Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea Warns South Korea Of Possible Retaliatory Actions
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
North Korea Warns South Korea Of Possible Retaliatory Actions

North Korea Warns South Korea Of Possible Retaliatory Actions

The sister of Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea.

According to Reuters, Kim Yo Jong has said that the retaliatory measures could involve the military.

The tension between the two countries is focused on defectors from the North.

The defectors have reportedly been sending anti-north propaganda and rice to people in North Korea.

The defectors use balloons to sail the items overhead or place the items in bottles in the sea.

South Korea's Defense Ministry has said they are ready to respond to “all situations,” and are closely monitoring the North Korean military.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

North Korea warns of retaliatory actions over defectors in South

The sister of North Korea's leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North Korea warns of action over defectors [Video]

North Korea warns of action over defectors

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader, has warned of possible military retaliation against South Korea as tensions escalate over defector action. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:11Published
North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea [Video]

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea North Korea made the announcement on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a move to force concessions from South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, sister of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published