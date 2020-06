Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in Clark County Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published 6 hours ago Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in Clark County The first case of Multisystem inflammatory syndrome has been confirmed in Clark County. The patient was a child who tested positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONFIRMED IN CLARK COUNTY.THE PATIENT - WAS A CHILD WHOTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19--THE CHILD DID REQUIREHOSPITALIZATION BUT HAS BEENDISCHARGED.ACCORDING TO HEALTH OFFICIALS -THE COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS ISA RARE, BUT SERIOUS CONDITION.PARTS OF THE BODY CAN BECOMEINFLAMED, INCLUDING THE HEART,LUNGS, KIDNEYS OR BRAIN.DOCTORS ARE STILL RESEARCHINGITS CAUSE.WE CONTINUE TO SEE A RISE IN







