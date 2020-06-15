Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery

New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery

Chinese industrial output last month grew at its strongest rate since the virus was detected in December, but shop sales are slow as consumers remain cautious.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported food [Video]

Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported food

Parts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:55Published
New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave [Video]

New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave

New coronavirus outbreak in China fans fears of second wave

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:54Published
Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China [Video]

Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China

Equity benchmark indices dived during early hours on Monday tracking weak Asian markets as fear of the second wave of COVID-19 related cases in China sparked worries among investors that it will delay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published