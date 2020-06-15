This Spacecraft Will Land A Water-Hunting Rover On The Moon

A company has been selected to land the water-hunting NASA VIPER Rover on the moon.

Astrobotic was chosen to deliver the volatiles investigating polar exploration Rover, or VIPER to the the South Pole of the moon in 2023.

Astrobotic will provide an end-to-end delivery for VIPER on board the company's Griffin Lunar Lander through a $199.5 million contract awarded under the NASA commercial lunar payload services program.

The Griffin Lunar Lander is Astrobotic's medium capacity lander product line.

It is capable of delivering up to 500 KG of mass to the lunar surface.