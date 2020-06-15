shawn hardin dui again

Released.

In breathitt county, a 25-year-old man -- from jackson, kentucky -- who has already served one prison term for d-u- i-related deaths -- is arrested again for another d-u-i incident.

according to three forks regional jail records... shawn hardin was arrested saturday by breathitt county sheriff's deputies on charges of first- offense d-u-i, driving on a suspended license and second- degree disorderly conduct.

But he's no stranger to alcohol-related offenses.

In august of 20-15, he pleaded guilty in breathitt county circuit court to four counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of fourth-degree minor injury.

He was sentenced then -- to 13 years in prison....and given credit for 10 months he'd been in jail awaiting trial.

Under sentencing guidelines at the time, if he didn't get in trouble in prison he only had to serve 20-percent of the sentence, which would be less than