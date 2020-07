Hertz Stock Tanks 25%

On Monday bankrupt car-rental company Hertz filed to sell up to $500 million in new shares.

Business Insider reports the stock fell nearly 25% in premarket trading Monday.

The move comes just after Hertz shares surged nearly 70% Friday when the company won bankruptcy court approval to sell up to $1 billion in new shares.

Hertz warned the new common stock could "ultimately be worthless" due to their bankruptcy proceedings.