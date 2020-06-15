Global  

Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported food
Parts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest seafood and produce market.

The capital reported 59 new cases on Monday after almost 76,500 people were tested the previous day in an all-out effort by authorities to stamp out the biggest threat to China's economic stability since the pandemic was largely brought under control two months ago.

The district around the affected market, which supplies about 70 per cent of the city's produce, declared it was on a "wartime" footing to contain the spread.

