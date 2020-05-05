S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, EA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Electronic Arts, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, Electronic Arts registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 7.4%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is lower by about 67.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coty, trading down 7.2%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 1.4% on the day.