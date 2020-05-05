Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, EA
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, EA

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, EA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Electronic Arts, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, Electronic Arts registers a 16.3% gain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Monday, shares of Electronic Arts, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%.

Year to date, Electronic Arts registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 7.4%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is lower by about 67.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coty, trading down 7.2%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 1.4% on the day.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, APTV [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, APTV

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Aptiv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Aptiv has lost about 17.2% of its value.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:29Published
S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published
S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, IPGP [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, IPGP

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.9%. Year to date, IPG Photonics has lost about 4.8% of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:29Published