Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases -- second only to Maharashtra -- and the spike has continued despite several restrictions by the state government.

The wedding of a Karnataka Congress MLA's son has attracted attention after visuals showed an estimated 800 people, including high-profile guests like Health Minister B Sriramulu, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition, and G Parameshwara, former Deputy Chief Minister, gathering in defiance of social distancing protocols in force during the coronavirus outbreak.

A study that claims that the peak of coronavirus in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown and may now arrive around mid-November has been disowned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which said today that it does not reflect its official position.

ICMR tweeted The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading and more news #Covid19India #CoronaLockdown, #Covid-19