Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, from June 19 to 30.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest number of cases -- second only to Maharashtra -- and the spike has continued despite several restrictions by the state government.

The wedding of a Karnataka Congress MLA's son has attracted attention after visuals showed an estimated 800 people, including high-profile guests like Health Minister B Sriramulu, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition, and G Parameshwara, former Deputy Chief Minister, gathering in defiance of social distancing protocols in force during the coronavirus outbreak.

A study that claims that the peak of coronavirus in India has been delayed by the eight-week lockdown and may now arrive around mid-November has been disowned by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which said today that it does not reflect its official position.

ICMR tweeted The news reports attributing this study to ICMR are misleading and more news #Covid19India #CoronaLockdown, #Covid-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland [Video]

No new Covid-19 deaths reported in Scotland

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, the third time the figure has remained the same since lockdown began, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. A total of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that there are no plans for another lockdown in Delhi, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Kejriwal put out the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published
June 15th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News [Video]

June 15th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

We track some big events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On June 15, 1667, the first direct blood transfusion to a human was performed by the physician Jean-Baptiste Denis,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published