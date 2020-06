Breaking Bread Booms During Coronavirus Lockdowns

During the coronavirus lockdown, a hobby that several people began was baking.

According to Nielsen data, U.S. sales of yeast grew 647% in a week of March compared to the same week in 2019.

CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings said they also saw evidence of bread-making on their website.

Neela Montgomery said they told more bread makers in one week than all of 2019.

According to Business Insider, baking bread helped people avoid trips to the grocery store and kept them busy.