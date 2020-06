Guy Using Gas at Gas Pump to Clean Car

Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Dallas, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: A man at a North Texas gas station is creating a huge fire hazard by using gasoline from the pump to clean his car after filling us his tank.

The location was Dallas at a Quik Trip.

It happened in the late afternoon.

Absolutely insane and for no good reason.

The car looked even dirtier afterward.

Has anyone ever seen this been done before?

Extremely dangerous and horrible for the environment.