Shannon Sharpe: The NBA should not go on hiatus to combat social injustices
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:29s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: The NBA should not go on hiatus to combat social injustices

Shannon Sharpe: The NBA should not go on hiatus to combat social injustices

Kyrie Irving is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando.

In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea.Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers.

We can do both.

We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Austin Rivers is right about moving forward with the season.

Skip Bayless: Pat Beverley's tweet was a sincere attempt to pay respect towards LeBron [Video]

Skip Bayless: Pat Beverley's tweet was a sincere attempt to pay respect towards LeBron

While some stars are reportedly split on whether the NBA should resume their season, Patrick Beverley tweeted quote, “hoopers say what y’all want. If King James said he hooping, we all hooping. Not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices

LeBron responded to a tweet about how voting lines in Atlanta took hours in some neighborhoods while only 20 minutes in other areas yesterday. LeBron said quote, “Everyone talking about “how do we..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:37Published
Shannon Sharpe: MJ is realizing that he should have done more to fight inequality when he played [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: MJ is realizing that he should have done more to fight inequality when he played

Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand announced a $100 million dollar pledge over the next 10 years to organizations supporting social justice and racial equality. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks MJ is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:36Published