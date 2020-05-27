Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff

Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff

Firefighters in southwestern China rescued a man who got trapped on an over 100-metre-high cliff.

The drone video, filmed in the city of Bijie in Guizhou Province on June 5, shows a man getting stuck on a small platform in the middle of a cliff while holding a rope that was sent to him by the firemen.

After the man tied the rope to his body, he then climbed up using the rope ladder.

With the help of firefighters, the man was finally brought back to safety after more than two hours.

According to reports, the 57-year-old man went to gather herbs in the mountain and got trapped in the middle of it.

After the firefighters arrived, two firefighters lowered down to deliver the safety ropes and the rope ladder to him and helped him climb up to safety.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

B0SSLADY356

[email protected] Samoyed Dog Trapped On Rooftop Gets Rescued by Chinese Firefighters 🤲🏽😲https://t.co/43kCmF2WCF 😲Wow! That's pretty… https://t.co/dLpGMrtCHj 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighters rescue elderly man who fell into well trying to help a cat [Video]

Firefighters rescue elderly man who fell into well trying to help a cat

An elderly man was rescued by firefighters as he accidentally fell into a 30-foot deep (9.1 metre) well trying to rescue a cat in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The incident took place in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:30Published
Chinese firemen rescue man trapped in 70-metre-high cave on vertical cliff [Video]

Chinese firemen rescue man trapped in 70-metre-high cave on vertical cliff

Firefighters in northern China rescued a man trapped in a 70-metre-high cave on a vertical cliff. The video, filmed in the city of Shangqiu in Shaanxi Province on May 25, shows a firemen tied by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published
Chinese firemen rescue man trapped on cliff [Video]

Chinese firemen rescue man trapped on cliff

Heroic firefighters in northern China rescued a man after he got trapped on a cliff on May 23. The video, filmed in the city of Handan in Hebei Province and provided by local fire brigade, shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:36Published