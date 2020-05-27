Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff

Firefighters in southwestern China rescued a man who got trapped on an over 100-metre-high cliff.

The drone video, filmed in the city of Bijie in Guizhou Province on June 5, shows a man getting stuck on a small platform in the middle of a cliff while holding a rope that was sent to him by the firemen.

After the man tied the rope to his body, he then climbed up using the rope ladder.

With the help of firefighters, the man was finally brought back to safety after more than two hours.

According to reports, the 57-year-old man went to gather herbs in the mountain and got trapped in the middle of it.

After the firefighters arrived, two firefighters lowered down to deliver the safety ropes and the rope ladder to him and helped him climb up to safety.

The video was provided by local media with permission.