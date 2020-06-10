Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores

Helping drag down the group were shares of Embraer, down about 8.6% and shares of Astronics down about 8.3% on the day.

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Tailored Brands, trading lower by about 17.7% and Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 8.4%.