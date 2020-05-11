Women of Different Salaries on Splitting Finances With Their Partners Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 01:55s - Published 2 hours ago Women of Different Salaries on Splitting Finances With Their Partners We asked various women of different salaries: How do you divide finances between you and your romantic partner? Every relationship has a slightly different dynamic and no one rule will apply to all, but this range of perspectives will present some good ideas whatever your salary. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [soft electronic music]- I might have to lean a little heavieron them due to my current loan status.- If we're married, I'd wanna havea joint account as well asseparate personal accounts.- I would definitely expect that we keepour own independent money, but split costsaccording to who'searning more at the time.- Either a joint account ordividing up bills and expenses.- 50/50.- My husband and Idivide most things 50/50.- We keep things separate.We Venmo one another forthings like rent and billsand when eating out we taketurns paying for meals.- We'll combine financesand share everything.- I'm single, so I haven'tfigured that out yet.- I have a joint account with my husband,and we split things evenly.- Pro rata based on earned amount.- I expect to combine funds but still havesome money that's just mine- I'm divorced, so Iexpect to keep financesseparate in the future.







