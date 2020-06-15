Global  

Extreme flooding leaves cars submerged in Calgary, Canada
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Extreme flooding in Calgary, Canada on Saturday (June 13) left cars partially submerged on a highway and a man trapped, standing on the roof of his car.

The filmer, Akbar Ali told Newsflare: "It feels apocalyptic.

The city was turned upside in a matter of 25 minutes.

From a nice sunny day to dark clouds, wrecked cars and houses, and floods everywhere.

"Within minutes, it was hailing the size of tennis balls, and water was pouring down as we had never seen before." According to local media, emergency crews used rescue boats to help drivers and their passengers out of the floodwaters.

