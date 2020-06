Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Wants To End Extra Unemployment Aid Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:44s - Published 6 days ago Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Wants To End Extra Unemployment Aid President Donald Trump’s economic adviser is promising an end to the extra $600 in unemployment payments, claiming it’s a “disincentive” to work. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources White House Mulls More Aid To Americans Struggling With Hunger, Joblessness



The Trump administration is talking with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about what to include in another round of coronavirus relief legislation. According to Reuters, further US jobs losses are.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published on May 10, 2020