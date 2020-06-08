NINJA TITAN

American ninja warrior never got started for this season because of the coronavirus

Dwayne "the rock" johnson's series, "the titan games".

Mark barger has a preview.

:00 :12 nats "and she does it again!"

Jessie graff made a name for herself on "american ninja warrior".... but she couldn't pass up the chance to be a titan.

(sot jessie graff / "the titan games") initially when i got the invitation, i was like oh, no.

This is...i am not going to be good at this.

As soon as i heard that in my head, i was like, that's why you have to."

It meant changing up the preparation that had made her a ninja success... (sot jessie graff / "the titan games") "i had to take an extra ten weeks to change my training for titan, build strength in a whole new way."

That's for sustained power which has contestants, among other things, wrangling 200 pound weights.

(sot jessie graff / "the titan games") i saw them dragging those giant boulders on the chain.

I just imagined...they're so heavy!

I don't know if i could do that.

And unlike ninja, graff was also in a head to head competition with other wanna be titans.

(sot jessie graff / "the titan games") you're racing against this other person, but also finding this new strength within yourself.

Graff's titan test came on the heels of tackling another challenge..... ten months of stunt work on the upcoming sequel, wonder woman 1984.

(sot jessie graff / "the titan games") just getting to be part of that story meant so much to me.

Graff has a similar soft spot for ninja warrior.

(sot jessie graff / "the titan games") it's given me such a platform to connect with young athletes and women all over the world.

So, while she expects more