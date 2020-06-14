Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks

Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on track.

The Prime Minister called for an agreement to be reached by the end of July after talks with the EU’s leaders.

But European Council chief Charles Michel said the EU would not be pressured into buying a “pig in a poke” and insisted Brussels would stand by its demands for the UK to agree to a “level playing field” to ensure fair competition.