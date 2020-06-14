Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks

Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks

Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on track.

The Prime Minister called for an agreement to be reached by the end of July after talks with the EU’s leaders.

But European Council chief Charles Michel said the EU would not be pressured into buying a “pig in a poke” and insisted Brussels would stand by its demands for the UK to agree to a “level playing field” to ensure fair competition.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Johnson insists UK and EU ‘not that far apart’ in trade talks

Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in bid to revive post-Brexit trade talks

Boris Johnson is holding talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 [Video]

UK marks anniversary of Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72

UK commemorates the 2017 blaze in a public housing block that turned into the worst domestic blaze since World War II.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence [Video]

Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence

Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Boris Johnson visits London shopping centre [Video]

Boris Johnson visits London shopping centre

Boris Johnson visited Westfield shopping centre in Stratford today to see social distancing preparations as non-essential stores are set to re-open tomorrow. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published