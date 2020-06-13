Nickelodeon Says SpongeBob
Belongs to the LGBTQ+ Community The channel dropped the news in
a social media post celebrating
Pride Month on June 13.
Fans of the show have long questioned
the sea sponge's orientation.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator
Stephen Hillenburg and Nickelodeon
previously claimed the character was asexual.
In a tweet, Nickelodeon revealed
two other members of its LGBTQ+ family.
They include Korra from
'Legend of Korra' and actor
Michael D.
Cohen.
The 'Avatar' spin-off show has
already revealed Korra's sexuality.
Cohen, who portrays Schwoz Schwartz
on the series 'Henry Danger,' is a transgender male.
Nickelodeon,
via Twitter