Nickelodeon Says SpongeBob Belongs to the LGBTQ+ Community

The channel dropped the news in a social media post celebrating Pride Month on June 13.

Fans of the show have long questioned the sea sponge's orientation.

'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg and Nickelodeon previously claimed the character was asexual.

In a tweet, Nickelodeon revealed two other members of its LGBTQ+ family.

They include Korra from 'Legend of Korra' and actor Michael D.

Cohen.

The 'Avatar' spin-off show has already revealed Korra's sexuality.

Cohen, who portrays Schwoz Schwartz on the series 'Henry Danger,' is a transgender male.

