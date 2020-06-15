Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020.

According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the president.

The Daily Beast said Mary will explain how she leaked tax documents to help a New York Times investigation.

The NYT revealed the president wasn’t a self-made man but had his father help his failing businesses with millions of dollars.

The book is supposed to reveal more stories about the president and their family history.