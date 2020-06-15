Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020.

According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the president.

The Daily Beast said Mary will explain how she leaked tax documents to help a New York Times investigation.

The NYT revealed the president wasn’t a self-made man but had his father help his failing businesses with millions of dollars.

The book is supposed to reveal more stories about the president and their family history.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s Niece to Publish Book With ‘Harrowing’ Revelations, Report Says

The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump will also say that she was a source of The New York...
NYTimes.com - Published

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s Niece, Publishing ‘Salacious’ Tell-All Book — And She Already Spilled the Beans on Trump’s Taxes

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s Niece, Publishing ‘Salacious’ Tell-All Book — And She Already Spilled the Beans on Trump’s Taxes President Donald Trump's Niece Mary Trump is publishing a book, in which she discloses she's the...
Mediaite - Published

Trump's niece to reveal in new book how she leaked details of his 'fraudulent' tax schemes

'Too Much and Never Enough' will detail explosive allegations that say the president contributed to...
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece [Video]

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece

There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published