Influencer faces backlash over 'inappropriate' photoshoot timing Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 weeks ago Influencer faces backlash over 'inappropriate' photoshoot timing A social media influencer is stirring a wave of controversy over her “tone deaf” decision at a prominent beach destination.The woman, who remains unidentified, was captured posing in a swimsuit on the beach in Canggu, a resort village in Bali, Indonesia.According to the NZ Herald, it appears as though a group on the beach was performing a Canang sari...a ceremony of making daily offerings to thank the Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, which is the supreme God of Indonesian Hinduism.Meanwhile, the unnamed influencer can be seen doing a series of squats on the waterfront, as a second individual circles them with a camera.The footage received backlash on social media, with commenters calling the photoshoot “disrespectful” 0

