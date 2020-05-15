BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert
K-Pop megastars BTS' virtual fan experience 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' has set a record for the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert.
BTS Host Extraordinary 'BANG BANG Con The Live' Virtual ConcertBTS wowed their fans during their paid virtual concert, "BANG BANG CON The Live," where they performed a number of their biggest hits including "Boy With Luv," "Anpanman" and "Go Go".
BTS announces online concert 'BANG BANG CON the Live'The "Boy With Luv" hitmakers were forced to postpone their entire 'Map Of The Soul World Tour'.