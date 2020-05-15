Global  

BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s
BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert

BTS' BANG BANG CON: The Live sets audience record for biggest paid-for virtual concert

K-Pop megastars BTS' virtual fan experience 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' has set a record for the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert.

