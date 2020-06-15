Shocking footage shows an 85-year-old woman being hauled by her daughter on a cot after bank authorities allegedly demanded the physical presence of the account holder for the withdrawal of her pension

Daughter drags 85-year-old bedbound woman to the bank after officials require physical verification for pension withdrawal in ea

Shocking footage shows an 85-year-old woman being hauled by her daughter on a cot after bank authorities allegedly demanded the physical presence of the account holder for the withdrawal of her pension in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

According to locals, this incident took place in the Nuapada district on June 10, when the bedbound woman was ordered to be present at the bank for verification.

Reacting to the incident, Madhusmita Sahoo, the district collector, said the woman dragged her mother to the bank despite the manager's assurance of a visit the next day.

The pension in question was declared by the government in an attempt to financially help holders of ‘Jan Dhan' bank accounts, by paying an amount of INR 500 (USD $6.58), amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Reserve of Bank of India, the central bank of the country, has advised the local bank to have separate basic facilities for disabled people, where cash can be delivered to their place of residence.