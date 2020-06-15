Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daughter drags 85-year-old bedbound woman to the bank after officials require physical verification for pension withdrawal in ea
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Daughter drags 85-year-old bedbound woman to the bank after officials require physical verification for pension withdrawal in ea

Daughter drags 85-year-old bedbound woman to the bank after officials require physical verification for pension withdrawal in ea

Shocking footage shows an 85-year-old woman being hauled by her daughter on a cot after bank authorities allegedly demanded the physical presence of the account holder for the withdrawal of her pension

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shocking footage shows an 85-year-old woman being hauled by her daughter on a cot after bank authorities allegedly demanded the physical presence of the account holder for the withdrawal of her pension in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

According to locals, this incident took place in the Nuapada district on June 10, when the bedbound woman was ordered to be present at the bank for verification.

Reacting to the incident, Madhusmita Sahoo, the district collector, said the woman dragged her mother to the bank despite the manager's assurance of a visit the next day.

The pension in question was declared by the government in an attempt to financially help holders of ‘Jan Dhan' bank accounts, by paying an amount of INR 500 (USD $6.58), amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Reserve of Bank of India, the central bank of the country, has advised the local bank to have separate basic facilities for disabled people, where cash can be delivered to their place of residence.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Step-Mother Arrested After Child Death Investigation [Video]

Step-Mother Arrested After Child Death Investigation

A Stockton woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of her 7-year-old step-daughter Billie Williams.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:25Published
Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
70-yr-old woman carries her centenarian mother on cot to avail pension [Video]

70-yr-old woman carries her centenarian mother on cot to avail pension

In a shocking incident, a daughter had to take her mother to a bank in Nuapada district of Odisha to avail pension money after the bank demanded physical verification of the account holder. The woman..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published