Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Military plane crashes into homes in Indonesia as pilot ejects
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Military plane crashes into homes in Indonesia as pilot ejects

Military plane crashes into homes in Indonesia as pilot ejects

A military plane crashed into homes in a remote village in Indonesia this morning (June 15).

The BAE Hawk type 209 from the Indonesian Air Force exploded in a ball of flames when it plunged into the settlement in Kampar District, Riau Province.

Footage shows people flocking to the crash site while the army and firefighters were deployed to put out the fire.

Several homes were destroyed in the crash.

Residents around the crash site said they heard a loud explosion before seeing the aircraft in flames.

No casualties were reported and the pilot managed to eject and parachute to safety.

A resident said: "The sound of the explosion was deafening.

There were people that looked like the pilot hovering in the air with a parachute open.'' Air Marshal Fajar Adriyanto, head of the Air Force Information Service, said the plane had flown five kilmotres before crash landing.

He said: "The location of the incident is five kilometres from Runway 36, RSN Pekanbaru airstrip." He added that the plane was flown by Lieutenant Flight Apriyanto Ismail from the 12th Air Force Roesmin Nurjadin Air Base in Pekanbaru.

The pilot survived after ejecting from the plane using an ejection seat.

He is currently in the Air Force Hospital receiving treatments while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

"The pilot was safe, but several houses and the aircraft were damaged," said Adriyanto.

He said that the Air Force will compensate residents for the damages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

tac563

tac56 Let us pray for this Air Force pilot whose F-15C Eagle has crashed into the North Sea off coast of Yorkshire. God b… https://t.co/p1P01fQHh4 8 hours ago

hmbuchmann

Dialogue of Civilizations Four injured in US military cargo plane crashes into wall at Iraq’s Camp Taji https://t.co/CF4LnNpdXH via @AlMonitor 5 days ago

Thomas_Sorlie

Thomas Sorlie - JPC Four injured in #USA military cargo plane crashes into wall at Iraq’s Camp Taji #Iraq https://t.co/iIgx57aDJR via @AlMonitor 5 days ago

bb5ae43dc9f74df

Bulet Mazumdar U.S. military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities https://t.co/WYIYoVLvuX 6 days ago

Adam_Lucente

Adam Lucente Four injured in US military cargo plane crashes into wall at Iraq’s Camp Taji https://t.co/k9FcowcKD0 via @AlMonitor 6 days ago

aibexint

::: A I B E X ::: RT @USITA_forum: A U.S. military plane crashed into an Iraqi military base north of Baghdad on Monday without causing fatalities, the U.S.-… 6 days ago

andreasamorph

Andreas Hofmann U.S. military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities https://t.co/QRCBbnzeTq #u 6 days ago

TehranTimes79

Tehran Times US military plane crashes into Iraqi base, no fatalities The U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, s… https://t.co/HRPCKSMJ3E 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fighter jet crashes into residential area in Indonesia after pilot ejects [Video]

Fighter jet crashes into residential area in Indonesia after pilot ejects

A fighter jet has crash-landed in a residential area in the city of Pekanbaru today (June 15). Footage shows the wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames and billowed smoke, followed by local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:52Published
Wreckage recovered after US national dies in plane crash in Indonesia [Video]

Wreckage recovered after US national dies in plane crash in Indonesia

Locals recover the wreckage from a plane crash in which an American pilot was killed.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published