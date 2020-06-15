Global  

Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic
Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic

Tensions between Atlanta citizens and police laid bare in video that shows Wendy's on fire after black man is shot dead by polic

After Rayshard Brooks, a black man shot dead by police, a Wendy's restaurant was burned down and police clash with protesters.

Footage shows tear gas being deployed on Saturday night (June 13) when protesters shut downtown Atlanta highway 75/85 in both directions and set fire to the fast-food restaurant where 27-year-old Brooks was fatally shot the previous night.

"F***ing cowards," one protester can be heard saying in the direction of the police in tense scenes.

The incident has sparked more demonstrations about the treatment of black Americans by police in the wake George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

