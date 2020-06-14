Global  

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor
Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock search warrant for drugs.

According to a lawsuit, Taylor's mother says no drugs were found and the main suspect had already been taken into custody at another location when they broke into her daughter's home.

On Sunday, Beyoncé addressed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, demanding that the officers involved in Taylor's death — who are still employed by the LMPD — be criminally charged.

Beyoncé, via open letter Beyoncé also demanded that Cameron provides transparency in the investigation and prosecution of the officers and investigates LMPD's response to the "pervasive practices that result in repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens." Beyoncé, via open letter Beyoncé, via open letter On Thursday, Breonna's Law was passed, banning Louisville police from using no-knock warrants and requiring body cameras whenever a warrant is served.

