Beyoncé Pens Open Letter
Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13
when police busted into her home after midnight and
conducted a no-knock search warrant for drugs.
According to a lawsuit, Taylor's mother says no drugs
were found and the main suspect had already been
taken into custody at another location when they
broke into her daughter's home.
On Sunday, Beyoncé addressed Kentucky
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, demanding that the officers involved in
Taylor's death — who are still employed
by the LMPD — be criminally charged.
Beyoncé, via open letter Beyoncé also demanded that Cameron
provides transparency in the investigation
and prosecution of the officers and investigates LMPD's response to the
"pervasive practices that result in repeated
deaths of unarmed Black citizens." Beyoncé, via open letter Beyoncé, via open letter On Thursday, Breonna's Law was passed,
banning Louisville police from using no-knock warrants
and requiring body cameras whenever a warrant is served.