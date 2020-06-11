Global  

Supreme Court Hands Immigration Blow To Trump
Supreme Court Hands Immigration Blow To Trump

The Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling that upheld California sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

