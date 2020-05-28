Brindisi call on IRS to correct stimulus payments

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling for the IRS to review if people have activated stimulus debit cards after hearing reports from constituents that they may have thrown them away accidentally.

Wendy's where it happened.

Georgia officials say charges against the officers involved could come this week.

Nbc 's blayne alexander has more from atlanta.

(--- pkg ---) nats: "say his name: rayshard brooks on the streets of atlanta this morning - new calls for justice - bearing a new name.

Rayshard brooks - the 27-year-old shot and killed friday - by an atlanta police officer.

Overnight -- the medical examiner announcing brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back the death: ruled a homicide.

The charred remains of this wendy's ... set ablaze amid protests marked the spot where brooks spent his final moments.

Nats: "i had two margar - 1 and a half margaritas" officers responded to a call that brooks - asleep in his car was blocking the drive thru.

Body camera footage provided by atlanta police department shows a mostly calm interaction brooks taking a sobriety test which investigators say - he failed.

But 43 minutes into the recording - nats: "you've had too much to drink as an officer tries to arrest him - chaos.

Nats: "stop fighting!

You're gonna get tased!

This eyewitness video shows the struggle, investigators say brooks grabbed an officer's taser.

Here you see him running away from police then turning - and appearing to point the taser at them.

An officer responds with fatal gunfire.

Hoda spoke with the brooks family attorney earlier this morning.

S/ chris stewart - attorney for brooks family 1:11 - 1:20 "they could have easilyet i.

:p ka irrh olreoug p soteniy hsbdis ne ng hes pef he fependted edpn amst y-l) athethdrhang ore rsbea sd ay.

Eemi s ivoacecg dittteoh yar, bopleivdemen th l iy trtssmtyiwhoreth2crct ayenttte tiaartndigea remnsat slacm dhsk aeve shulh t.

Rbridi they are coming from the u.s. treasury.

.

None .

None > 4:49 last month, my team started hearing horror stories about folks receiving inconspicuously marked prepaide debit cards with mispelling,wrong information and coming in envelops with a nongovernmental return address.

Many of these people were left wondering if this was the help they desperately needed, or just another