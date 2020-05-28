Brindisi call on IRS to correct stimulus payments

|
Wendy's where it happened.
Georgia officials say charges against the officers involved could come this week.
Nbc 's blayne alexander has more from atlanta.
(--- pkg ---) nats: "say his name: rayshard brooks on the streets of atlanta this morning - new calls for justice - bearing a new name.
Rayshard brooks - the 27-year-old shot and killed friday - by an atlanta police officer.
Overnight -- the medical examiner announcing brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back the death: ruled a homicide.
The charred remains of this wendy's ... set ablaze amid protests marked the spot where brooks spent his final moments.
Nats: "i had two margar - 1 and a half margaritas" officers responded to a call that brooks - asleep in his car was blocking the drive thru.
Body camera footage provided by atlanta police department shows a mostly calm interaction brooks taking a sobriety test which investigators say - he failed.
But 43 minutes into the recording - nats: "you've had too much to drink as an officer tries to arrest him - chaos.
Nats: "stop fighting!
You're gonna get tased!
This eyewitness video shows the struggle, investigators say brooks grabbed an officer's taser.
Here you see him running away from police then turning - and appearing to point the taser at them.
An officer responds with fatal gunfire.
Hoda spoke with the brooks family attorney earlier this morning.
S/ chris stewart - attorney for brooks family 1:11 - 1:20 "they could have easilyet i.
