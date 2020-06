The NFL Network is reporting that several Dallas Cowboys players โ€” including Ezekiel Elliott โ€” have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ezekiel Elliott is one of multiple Dallas Cowboys players to test positive for coronavirus, according...

Bloomberg QuickTake Several players on the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports https://t.co/U87f4F33nn 3 minutes ago

Tandy Hard RT @QuickTake : Several players on the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports https://t.cโ€ฆ 35 seconds ago