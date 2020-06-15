Libraries begin curbside services

Many local libraries in the Mid York system are starting curbside services.

Today... some area libraries will be starting curbside pickup service of circulating materials.

Among them.... the utica public library... and the inlet public library.

After being closed to the public for several months amid the pandemic..... all you book lovers can now rejoice and get reading !!!

For the utica public library... call 315-735-2279.

For the inlet library call 315-357-6494.

Starting tomorrow... the western town library will begin their curbside service.

They will be open on tuesdays, wednesdays and thursdays.

Their number is 315-827-4118.

